WWE Reportedly Avoiding Use of ‘Live’ In Promoting WrestleMania

WWE is trying to avoid using the word “live” in regard to how they promote WrestleMania 36, according to a new report. According to Post Wrestling, an internal memo has been circulating in WWE with instructions to avoid using phrases like “streaming live” or “live on WWE Network.” Instead, the company wants the tagline for the show to be “Too big for one night,” which was used in the announcement earlier this week that the show would be split over two nights.

While this confirms nothing, it is important to note the context that, per several reports, WWE was considering the idea of taping at least some parts of WrestleMania beforehand. This doesn’t mean it will be taped, but it could point to the fact that WWE is trying to keep the option open.

WrestleMania takes place on April 4th and 5th and will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski, airing on WWE Network.