WWE Was Reportedly Aware of Matt Riddle Allegations Two Years Ago

The recently-revealed sexual assault allegations against Matt Riddle were not news to WWE, according to a new report. As reported on Friday, wrestler Cindy Cartwright claimed that Riddle physically assaulted her and coerced her into performing oral sex on him when they were riding together in a van back in 2018. Riddle’s attorney issued a statement alleging that Cartwright has been “stalking the Riddle family” for the last two years.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE has been aware of this information since they signed Riddle back in 2018 and that considering that he’s still there, they appear to have “come to a conclusion” about the situation.

“As far as Matt Riddle, there’s nothing that has come out that WWE wasn’t aware of years ago,” Meltzer said. He said that he has the impression based on his information that the allegations against Riddle are “settled” in WWE’s mind, but noted that the company also felt the same about Lars Sullivan in regard to his racist and homophobic comments until they were brought back to light and a sponsor complained, which led to him being taken off of TV.

Riddle made his main roster debut on Friday night’s Smackdown, defeating AJ Styles in a non-title match. WWE has issued a statement in regard to the sexual misconduct allegations made against Riddle and other WWE stars which read, “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”