WWE Reportedly Banning AEW Merchandise From Thunderdome

As the WWE prepares to hold their first-ever show inside the Thunderdome tonight for Smackdown, they have a lot of rules for fans who are virtually attending. Apparently one of these is that no AEW merchandise will be allowed.

Reddit user Carbonsilkthread put up a post claiming that they were part of the audience used for the Thunderdome testing last night and said they overheard WWE employees talking about having no AEW shirts. The user claims that he overheard a production audio feed in his headset while part of the virtual experience. The employees were discussing what can be shown on screen and that they have the ability to quickly kick someone out if they violate a rule. AEW was included of the list of shirts that can’t be on screen.

They also had a few other notes overheard from the audio. Keep in mind that this should be taken with a grain of salt as there’s no way to verify what the user said. The notes include:

* There are eleven segments and ten commercial breaks set for Smackdown.

* Someone will appear on screen fifteen seconds before the show returns to hype up the fans for showing up live.

* Having video packages play during commercial breaks was discussed. They are two minutes long for each three-minute break.

* There was also a discussion of when to send out registration links.