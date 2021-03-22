wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Being Secretive About Status of Charlotte Flair
March 22, 2021 | Posted by
As we reported last week, Charlotte Flair was not featured on the latest graphics used to promote the on-sale date for Wrestlemania tickets. This was after she had previously been featured on graphics for the show. According to F4WOnline, WWE has been secretive about what’s going on with Flair, but that her status for Wrestlemania has nothing to do with the movie she was cast in this month.
Dave Meltzer said that it’s “not the movie thing” because if it were, it “wouldn’t be hidden.”
