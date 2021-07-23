WWE Reportedly Believes CM Punk Is Going To AEW

As we reported earlier this week, CM Punk is rumored to be in talks with AEW for a return to the ring, but neither AEW nor Punk have commented on the rumors. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the belief backstage in WWE is that Punk has signed with AEW. According to the report there are “a number of things” happening behind-the-scenes that would seem to suggest the rumors are true, but no one is going to go public until it’s the right time.

The report goes on to note that WWE wasn’t interested in Punk, although AEW’s interest could have changed their minds on that. Either way, it seems they think he’s AEW bound at this point.