WWE Reportedly Booked Two Former Stars For Wrestlemania 36 Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that WWE is contacting former stars about returning for appearances during Wrestlemania 36 weekend, which includes Brodus Clay and Ariane ‘Cameron’ Andrew. It was noted this could lead to a possible reunion with Naomi, who was with Cameron as the Funkadactyls, who also led Clay to the ring during his run. It’s unknown if they will appear on the show itself or simply signing at AXXESS.
Clay worked for WWE twice, with his second developmental run resulting in a 2012 push as the Funkasaurus. He eventually left in 2014, later wrestling as Tyrus for Impact wrestling. He is also a personality on FOX News’ streaming FOX Nation platform. Cameron was signed in 2011 after being eliminated on Tough Enough. She spent time in FCW before debuting with Naomi and Clay the following year. She also left in 2014, but has since appeared on the MTV series The Challenge and recorded songs.
