WWE Reportedly Bringing Back King of the Ring This Year

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reports that WWE will be bringing back the King of the Ring tournament this year, with the finals set to take place in Saudi Arabia. This will be the same event where the rumored Queen of the Ring tournament finals will also take place. The last King of the Ring tournament was held in 2019, which was won by Baron Corbin.

The only active wrestlers to have won the tournament other than Corbin are Sheamus, who won in 2010 and Edge, who won twenty years ago in 2001.