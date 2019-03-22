WWE Reportedly Bringing In Hulk Hogan For Wrestlemania Weekend, Talks To Bring In Another Hall of Famer

PWInsider reports that WWE is bringing in Hulk Hogan for Wrestlemania 35 weekend, which will be the first time that the Hulkster will attend a Wrestlemania weekend since Wrestlemania 31 in San Jose. At that time, he was part of a surprise nWo reunion to support Sting in his match with Triple H.

WWE has slowly been bringing Hogan back into the fold ever since they distanced themselves from him for racist comments he made in his sex tape. He was brought back for WWE Crown Jewel, then again to pay tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund. He also appeared at the Wrestlemania 36 announcement in Tampa several weeks ago.

It’s unknown why Hogan is being brought in, but it could simply be for a PPV cameo or for community outreach purposes. It’s also possible that he will induct Brutus Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame. Beefcake’s induction was rumored earlier this month. WWE is also planning to bring Beefcake in for Wrestlemania weekend, which doesn’t confirm the news but certainly appears to support it.

WWE is reportedly also finalizing plans to bring in other names in the past, with Steve Austin’s name “floating around” for the weekend.