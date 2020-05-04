wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
May 4, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported over the weekend, there’s a rumor that WWE will bring AJ Styles back for this Monday’s episode of RAW. Styles is also expected to work Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV. During an appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer said that WWE originally wanted to keep Styles out longer, but is planning to bring him back early due to declining ratings.
There was also speculation that Styles could be a babyface when he returns, now that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE. However this isn’t confirmed, as WWE currently has a babyface WWE champion and a lack of big name heels on the RAW roster right now. It’s also possible that Styles could be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match.
More Trending Stories
- Aiden English On How Rusev Day Came About, Says They Fought To Keep From Splitting Up
- AEW’s Aubrey Edwards On Becoming a Wrestling Fan Due to CM Punk, Being Named ‘Daniel Bryan Crying Girl’
- Zack Ryder Reflects on Vince McMahon Pulling His Shirt Out of Fear It Promoted TNA, Not Being Allowed to Wear His Internet Title on TV
- Jim Ross on Taking a Balanced Approach to Vince McMahon in His Book, Why He Disliked the Dr. Heiney Segment