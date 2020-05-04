WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As we reported over the weekend, there’s a rumor that WWE will bring AJ Styles back for this Monday’s episode of RAW. Styles is also expected to work Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV. During an appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer said that WWE originally wanted to keep Styles out longer, but is planning to bring him back early due to declining ratings.

There was also speculation that Styles could be a babyface when he returns, now that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE. However this isn’t confirmed, as WWE currently has a babyface WWE champion and a lack of big name heels on the RAW roster right now. It’s also possible that Styles could be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match.