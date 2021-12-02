UPDATED: WWE Confirms Postponement Of Canadian Tour

UPDATED: WWE has confirmed that they are postponing their tour of Canada that was set for next month. The company issued the following statement to PWInsider noting that the dates have been rescheduled to September:

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown live event scheduled for January 21, 2022 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to Friday, September 30.

The WWE Supershow live event scheduled for January 22, 2022 at the Brandt Centre in Regina has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 1.

The WWE Supershow live event scheduled for January 23, 2022 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon has been rescheduled and will now be WWE Live on Sunday, October 2.

The WWE Monday Night Raw live event scheduled for January 24, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton has been rescheduled to Monday, September 26.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.ca and all originally purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.