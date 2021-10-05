WWE Reportedly Changed Two Draft Plans Over the Past Week

WWE made a couple of changes for the WWE Draft over the last week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the original plan for Friday’s Draft episode of Smackdown was to have Bobby Lashley made Raw’s #1 draft pick, setting up a situation where viewers would have to find out on Raw whether WWE Champion Big E. would stay on Raw. WWE changed their mind on those plans over the course of Friday and Big E. was the top draft pick, with Lashley drafted to the Red Brand on tonight’s Raw.

The site also notes that there was discussion about breaking up the Street Profits, with Montez Ford moving to Raw and Bianca Belair and Angelo Dawkins remaining on Smackdown. The discussion lessened over the course of the week, and T-Bar and Mace were split up instead.