WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
February 24, 2023 | Posted by
On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Omos challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at Wrestlemania 39. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a match with Omos wasn’t the plan for Lesnar until the last week or two.
The only thing known for sure is that something else was planned for Lesnar and it wasn’t GUNTHER, which was rumored last year/a>. However, it seems Omos will now be the direction.
