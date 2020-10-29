wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Changing Matt Riddle’s Superstar Name to Just ‘Riddle’
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
– It appears another WWE Superstar is losing his first name. PWInsider reports that WWE is dropping Matt Riddle’s first name, and changing his ring name to simply “Riddle” moving forward. The former UFC fighter’s real name is Matthew Fredrick Riddle.
Riddle was recently drafted to the Raw roster earlier this month. WWE reportedly made this decision official earlier today.
WWE has had a habit of shortening Superstar names in the past. Cesaro used to be Antonio Cesaro. Former WWE Superstar Rusev was originally Alexnader Rusev before his name was shortened to just Rusev. At one point, WWE opted to change Mustafa Ali’s name to just Ali, before it was later changed back. That’s just to name a few.
