WWE Reportedly Changing Plans For WWE Hall of Fame Induction

It appears that WWE is changing their plans for WWE Hall of Fame inductions, according to a new report. Fightful Select has confirmed a report from Ringside News stating that Baista is not currently set for the ceremony.

Batista was announced in December of 2019 to be part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. However, he is not listed on WWE.com as an inductee for this year’s ceremony, which will cover both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Fightful Select reports that WWE is preferring to have Batista inducted when a full crowd can be part of it.

In addition, the site reports that the WWE Network category named “This is Daniel Bryan: WWE 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee” was an error and Bryan is not planned for the ceremony as of now.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 6 and stream on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.