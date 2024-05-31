WWE Reportedly Changing Stance On Buying Local TV Ad Time

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is changing its stance when it comes to buying local TV ad time to promote upcoming events.

WWE would typically buy ads for local cable companies to promote house houses during RAW, Smackdown and NXT. In the fall, they’d buy ads to promote the day after Christmas event at Madison Square Garden, and did so recently to promote the Brooklyn RAW and tomorrow’s live event in White Plains. However, in the past six weeks, advertising stopped, as there were none for Smackdown in Madison Square Garden on June 28.

The thought process backstage is that since the shows are selling out anyway, there’s no need to spend money to promote them on TV. Instead, they are increasing emails to their subscribers, which doesn’t cost as much. If business takes a downturn, obviously they could change their minds. However, with sellouts expected heading into the fall and possibly beyond, that seems unlikely to change any time soon.