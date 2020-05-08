WWE Reportedly Closely Watching NFL Ticket Sales

WWE is said to be keeping a close eye on the NFL’s recent opening of tickets for sale for the upcoming season. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Live that the company is “closely monitoring” the NFL now that some tickets have gone on sale for the 2020 to 2021 season.

The idea for WWE in keeping an eye on the situation seems to be that since the NFL is trying to hold events with some audiences, they want to see how well tickets will sell and if they will need to cancel. The league has instituted backup situations in case games have to be canceled or fans are not allowed to attending games due to the pandemic.

WWE has of course been postponing or cancelling all all of their live events, with the earliest live events currently listed for July. It remains to be seen if those July shows will stay.