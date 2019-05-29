wrestling / News
UPDATED: WWE Reportedly Confiscates MJF and ‘Save Us HHH’ Signs on Smackdown, MJF Comments
UPDATE: MJF has now commented on the sign that was on Smackdown referencing him, as you can see below:
You aren’t MJF.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) May 29, 2019
ORIGINAL: WWE saw that MJF sign that was held up during this week’s Smackdown, and apparently they weren’t impressed. As you can see below, signs reading “You Aren’t MJF” and “Save Us HHH” were seen on camera during Smackdown, and according to some in attendance the signs were taken away by security.
This isn’t exactly new for WWE, as they have regularly confiscated signs that they didn’t want to make it on air, such as those critical of WWE’s product. MJF, of course, made a splash at AEW Double or Nothing where he interrupted Bret Hart as Hart was introducing the AEW World Championship.
A reminder that there's (thankfully) only one @The_MJF. pic.twitter.com/inS4k4WzSg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 29, 2019
Some great signs on #SDLive tonight. @The_MJF #saveus pic.twitter.com/qJgOO4PtgA
— Dee Jay (@deejayyz_) May 29, 2019
The bald guy in the suit confiscated this sign 🙁
— Althea Peterson (@AltheaTulsa) May 29, 2019
They took this guys sign and threw it away. Wow smh https://t.co/bPK3tuBLlA
— Stephen Lee🎗️ (@StephenEdelman) May 29, 2019
Yes. They are taking signs left and right and throwing them away.
— Stephen Lee🎗️ (@StephenEdelman) May 29, 2019
Lol they took a guy's "save us HHH" sign #SDLive
— Wrestling Referees are Wizards (@refsaswizards) May 29, 2019
