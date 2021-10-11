WWE Reportedly Considered Splitting Up AJ Styles and Omos

A new report from Wrestlevotes reveals that WWE considered splitting up the team of AJ Styles and Omos in the Draft earlier this month. According to the report, it was discussed to the point that it was actually planned to happen at one point, but they ended up putting them both on RAW. This happened after several people in power, including a “main RAW talent”, mentioned that Omos wasn’t ready for a singles run yet.

It was reported last week that WWE also considered splitting up the Street Profits but ultimately didn’t.