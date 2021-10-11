wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Considered Splitting Up AJ Styles and Omos
A new report from Wrestlevotes reveals that WWE considered splitting up the team of AJ Styles and Omos in the Draft earlier this month. According to the report, it was discussed to the point that it was actually planned to happen at one point, but they ended up putting them both on RAW. This happened after several people in power, including a “main RAW talent”, mentioned that Omos wasn’t ready for a singles run yet.
It was reported last week that WWE also considered splitting up the Street Profits but ultimately didn’t.
WWE had seriously considered breaking the pairing of AJ Styles & Omos during draft. To the point where that was the plan. Until people of power (including a main RAW talent) spoke up & expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for singles yet. And they actually listened.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 11, 2021
