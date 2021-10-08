WWE Reportedly Considered Splitting Up Street Profits In Draft

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer spoke about the decision to move the Street Profits to RAW in the WWE Draft, noting there were some fans who felt there was no reason to essentially trade them with the New Day.

It was noted that the decision was likely made because the company keeps couples together, and Bianca Belair was being moved to RAW to continue the feud with Becky Lynch. So that meant Montez Ford, and by extension, Angelo Dawkins, would also move. However, it was noted that at one point, there was talk of actually splitting the Profits up. Ford would have went to RAW as it happened on Monday, but Dawkins would have stayed on Smackdown.