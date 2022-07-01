WWE Reportedly Considering Main Roster Call-Up For Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa’s days in WWE NXT could be short, as a new report says he’s being considered for a main roster call-up. Fightful Select reports that there have been “serious discussions” about calling Sikoa up to the main roster. There were previous talks before Sikoa debuted in NXT about his potentially bypassing NXT and going straight to the main roster, but that of course didn’t happen.

Sikoa, who most recently lost to Grayson Waller on last week’s episode of NXT, is the brother to Jimmy and Jey Uso and cousin to Roman Reigns. That trio is The Bloodline and hold the Undisputed World and Tag Team Championships.

It’s important to note that these have only been reported as discussions about bringing Sikoa up and so it is not confirmed. There’s no word on when such a call-up could potentially take place.