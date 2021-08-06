WWE Reportedly Considering Moving NXT Takeover 36 To Las Vegas

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been talk of WWE moving NXT Takeover 36 to Las Vegas at a major arena, as there would be plenty of fans already in the city for Summerslam that weekend anyway. However, so far they have decided not to do this and with so little time left before the event, the NXT roster is assuming it will be at the Performance Center. Key officials from NXT have to go to Vegas a week before Takeover for a tryout camp, when they would also have to finalize Takeover, then fly back.