WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans

It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.

It was also noted that there has been talk of creating a second main event title for the RAW brand, while Reigns carries the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. There are rumors that the title match could involve Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre on night one of Wrestlemania. However, that is currently not the plan at this time.