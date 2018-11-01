WWE Reportedly Considering New Tough Enough Revival

– WWE is reportedly considering plans for a new revival of Tough Enough. According to PWInsider (per Wrestling Inc), an idea was pitched for a revival that would see contestants go on the road with the WWE roster in a tour bus.

The plan would see weekly competitions with eliminations, with a final winner being crowned to earn a WWE contract similar to the old Tough Enough shows. The series is described as a mix of elements from Tough Enough, the Diva Search, and NXT’s reality competition era.

WWE filed a trademark for Tough Enough last week.