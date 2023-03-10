WWE Reportedly Contacted Komander After AEW Appearance

As previously reported, Komander worked last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite without a contract, and it’s believed WWE is interested in him. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE actually contacted the luchador both before and after his appearance in the ladder match on Dynamite. However, WWE did not offer him a contract at that time. The purpose was to bring him in for a meeting so they could see him.

WWE has previously wanted other masked wresters that appeared on Dynamite, as Bandido confirmed he had talks with them. He eventually signed with AEW. Meanwhile, WWE did eventually hire Dragon Lee after he worked AEW and ROH without a contract.