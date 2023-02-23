WWE Reportedly Sets Dates For Backlash, King & Queen Of The Ring PPVs

WWE has reportedly scheduled the dates for WWE Backlash as well as a King & Queen Of The Ring event. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that he has confirmed with multiple sources a May 6th date for Backlash and a May 27th date for King & Queen Of The Ring, both of which will be Premium Live Events.

It was noted that the locations for both shows are not yet known. Backlash would be the follow-up as usual to WrestleMania, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd in Los Angeles. Money in the Bank is set for July 1st in London, while SummerSlam is set for August 5th in Detroit.

The last King of the Ring tournament saw Xavier Woods win the crown at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, while Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament the same night. Assuming the report is accurate, it appears that Queen Of The Ring will replace the Queen’s Crown tournament. WWE filed a trademark for “WWE King And Queen of the Ring” in December of last year.

Meanwhile, Backlash has been known as WrestleMania Backlash the last two years. Thurston simply referred to the event as Backlash, so it’s possible that the show could be reverting to the previous name.