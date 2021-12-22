WWE Reportedly Dealing With A COVID-19 Outbreak

PWInsider reports that WWE is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 infections thanks to the Omicron variant sweeping the country. After this past weekend’s run of live events and TV tapings, several wrestlers and staff were “feeling run down” and tested positive for COVID. Others who feel sick are waiting for their test results to come back.

This won’t affect this week’s Smackdown, as it was already taped. But it could affect the holiday tour after Christmas. It will be very difficult for some talent and staff to test negative and be cleared to return due to the timing of their positive tests. The holiday tour is expected to begin on Sunday with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City (with the RAW brand) and another at the Amalie Arena in Tampa (with the Smackdown roster). There are other tour stops in Detroit (a RAW taping), Orlando, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Buffalo and Washington, DC. There are currently no plans to cancel these stops.

WWE is also set for events in Toronto, Ontario and Laval, Quebec, although the status of the latter event is unknown as Quebec shut down due to COVID. Tickets for the event are not being sold anymore, although the event is still scheduled to happen. After the holiday tour ends on December 30, WWE will run their Day 1 PPV two days later.

Stamford, where WWE HQ is located, brought back an indoor mask mandate for a third time.