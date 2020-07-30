WWE Reportedly Decides Not To Have Tiered Version of WWE Network

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE has abandoned its plans for a tiered version of the WWE Network, which would have had different levels of content for fans depending on the amount paid. The company had started to roll out the option with select free programs earlier this year.

The original plan would have had a free version, the standard $9.99 version and then a higher-priced tier that featured content from other companies like PROGRESS or EVOLVE (before EVOLVE shut down). WWE has dropped this idea as well as other changes they had been planning.

The current idea is that the free tier will drive viewers to sign up for subscriptions. It’s possible that the price could still go up from $9.99, however.