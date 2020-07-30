wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Decides Not To Have Tiered Version of WWE Network
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE has abandoned its plans for a tiered version of the WWE Network, which would have had different levels of content for fans depending on the amount paid. The company had started to roll out the option with select free programs earlier this year.
The original plan would have had a free version, the standard $9.99 version and then a higher-priced tier that featured content from other companies like PROGRESS or EVOLVE (before EVOLVE shut down). WWE has dropped this idea as well as other changes they had been planning.
The current idea is that the free tier will drive viewers to sign up for subscriptions. It’s possible that the price could still go up from $9.99, however.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Searching for New Summerslam Location That’s Outdoors With Limited Fans
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’