WWE Reportedly Delayed YouTube Uploads To Help With Ratings
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– More signs of WWE feeling pressure. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE delaying the upload of Raw videos is due to them wanting fans to watch the show live and not jump on YouTube. Typically, WWE uploaded matches and segments from Raw within 20-30 minutes of the segment/match airing live. Last night, they didn’t begin uploading videos from the show until the main event between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan.
As previously reported, WWE is feeling pressure from NBC Universal and FOX to increase ratings, which is why they implemented the Wild Card rule on last night’s Raw.
