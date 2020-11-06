wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Didn’t Have Any Ideas For Big E or Chad Gable Last Week
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
Big E and Chad Gable were not part of last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, even though Gable had just had a big storyline change the week before. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was simply because WWE had no ideas for either at the time.
So far, neither has been announced for tonight’s episode.
