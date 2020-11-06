wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Didn’t Have Any Ideas For Big E or Chad Gable Last Week

November 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big E. Payback WWE

Big E and Chad Gable were not part of last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, even though Gable had just had a big storyline change the week before. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was simply because WWE had no ideas for either at the time.

So far, neither has been announced for tonight’s episode.

Big E., Chad Gable

