WWE Reportedly Digitally Removed Sasha Banks Sign From Smackdown Photos

Fightful reports that WWE has allegedly digitally removed a sign supporting Sasha Banks from photos of a past episode of Smackdown. Last night’s featured a fan who held up a sign that read ‘Sasha Krew 4 Life.’ Now, an image gallery for that episode has rendered the sign completely blank. The sign can still be seen in certain videos from the episode.

Banks has been suspended indefinitely from WWE since last month after she walked out of the May 16 episode of RAW with Naomi.