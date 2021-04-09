WWE Reportedly Discussed A Huge Return At Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at one point, WWE discussed having Becky Lynch return at Wrestlemania to interrupt Bayley, which was why Bayley didn’t otherwise have a match.

The idea was that Bayley would do her “Ding Dong Hello” talk show segment, only for Lynch to interrupt by driving a big truck into the venue. This was planned at one point, but it’s unknown if it will still happen as nothing has been announced for Bayley at this time.

WWE President Nick Khan said earlier this week that Lynch will return in the “not too distant future.” He also mentioned that Rousey will also be back, and it was noted in the WON that prior to the pandemic, the plan had been for Rousey to return at Wrestlemania in Los Angeles, which would have been this year.