WWE Reportedly Discussing A New Lucha Libre Series

Wrestling Inc reports that there have been talks in WWE of creating a Mexican Lucha Libre series, which would basically be an NXT Mexico. It had been previously reported that some type of new NXT show was in the works.

The lucha libre series would air in the US and WWE has allegedly spoken to several people about the project. One wrestler being considered as a consultant is Chavo Guerrero Jr, who worked as an agent for Lucha Underground and also helped with GLOW. It was compared to WCW’s Telemundo “Festival de Lucha” pilot from January 27, 1999, which was taped in Waco, Texas but never aired. The pilot was eventually added to the “Hidden Gems” section of the WWE Network.