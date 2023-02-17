WWE Reportedly Discussing Plans For Carmelo Hayes on Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been discussions among WWE creative about potential main roster plans for NXT’s Carmelo Hayes. According to the report, the latest pitch is to pair Hayes with the Hurt Business, which includes Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

It was noted that these plans are not definite.

At this time, Hayes is set to wrestle Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, likely at Stand and Deliver on April 1. So any plans for the main roster would happen after that.