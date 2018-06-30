WWE Reportedly Doesn’t Drug Test One-Off Superstar Appearances

PWInsider (via Sportskeeda) reports that WWE reportedly does not test superstars making one-off appearances for the company in their drug testing program. Full-time superstars are generally tested regularly, but those showing up for one-shot deals are not. WWE has been praised in the past for its strict policy, with suspensions for superstars that test positive for a banned substance.

For example, Hurricane Helms was not tested before his quick appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble. WWE’s wellness tests and medical exams are typically done when the WWE plans to sign someone to a full-time in-ring performer contract. If WWE chose to sign someone to a one-year deal, they would be sent to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for complete medical testing before they compete. However, Mike Johnson suggested that if a performer had a history of failing drug tests or substance abuse issues, they would be tested even if they were only there for a one-off.