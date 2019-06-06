WWE Reportedly Doesn’t Know If Women’s Match Will Happen At Super Showdown Or Not

As we reported yesterday, WWE has flown both Natalya and Alexa Bliss to Saudi Arabia with the hope of holding the first-ever women’s wrestling match in the country between the two. The original plan was between Natalya and Nia Jax, but Jax’s injury kept her out of it. WWE has reportedly been going back and forth with Saudi officials on whether or not the match will take place.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that as of last night, nobody in WWE knew whether or not the match will actually happen or not. The decision is ultimately up to the Saudi government. He speculated that they could also be there to announce the first women’s match for WWE’s next Saudi show in November.

Meltzer also noted that the Saudi government has already had female entertainers, circus performers and athletes there, so there’s technically ‘no reason’ why female wrestlers shouldn’t be allowed to appear.