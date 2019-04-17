wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Doing A Lot Of Market Research

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Dave Meltzer was asked about demographic breakdowns for WWE Network shows like NXT, NXT UK and how they compare to RAW and Smackdown. He responded that WWE has been doing a lot of market research, especially lately, but has been keeping the data to themselves. He added the research, which is “more than any company ever,” is focused on “what is or isn’t clicking.”

