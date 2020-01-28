WWE Reportedly Editing Edge’s First Royal Rumble Spear Into VOD

– WWE messed up by missing Edge’s first spear in the Royal Rumble during the live show, but you’ll reportedly be able to see it soon on a rewatch. On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE is editing footage of the returning WWE Hall of Famer’s spear to Dolph Ziggler into the VOD of the show.

During the live broadcast, the production team cut to a crowd shot at exactly the wrong time, completely missing the spear to Ziggler. Ziggler himself took to Twitter to complain about the miss, which was also roundly criticized by fans on social media. WWE released a video yesterday which showed the move.

As of this writing, the footage is not yet in the VOD and there’s no word on when it will be edited in at this time.