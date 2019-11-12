– Did WWE try to make Seth Rollins look better?

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, who was in attendance for the Raw tapings in Manchester last week, noted that WWE edited the reaction for Seth Rollins’ promo. On television, Rollins received a good pop when he proclaimed to be the best wrestler in the world. However, during the tapings, he was booed for the line. Many fans on Twitter pointed out the audio edits and those who watched could easily tell when crowd noise was piped in.

And this isn't about Seth (I've been roundly abused before for arguing he is, in actual fact, very good and in the convo of best in the world), I'm just not big on crowd noises being adjusted to fit a narrative. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 12, 2019

Furthermore, a fan sent word to WrestlingInc that WWE used crowd footage from the Oct. 28 episode of Raw during Rollins’ promo.