WWE Reportedly Edits wXw Show on WWE Network Due to #SpeakingOut Allegations
WWE has made a couple of edits to a wXW show that has been released on the WWE Network that look to be due to allegations made during the #SpeakingOut movement. The WON reports that wXw’s 2019 Toronto show, which was added to the Network in its independents section, does not have a Julian Pace vs. Daniel Makabe vs. Cima vs. Brent Banks match as well as an angle between David Starr and WALTER.
Allegations against Starr were the catalyst for the #SpeakingOut movement, when he was accused of sexual abuse and rape. Pace and Jay Skillet were released by wXw after the company investigated claims against the two made by students from the wXw Academy against him. wXw’s statement at the time read:
In light of wXw Wrestling Academy students stepping forward Julian Pace and Jay Skillet will no longer be part of wXw and the wXw Wrestling Academy.
We have six more episodes of wXw Shotgun 2020 filmed and produced. Both wrestlers have (bigger) roles during the series, one of them is part of three more matches and of the main storyline. We cannot feature either of them with a good conscience anymore.
We thus will be suspending the weekly release of the upcoming episodes of Shotgun effective immediately. We will edit all episodes accordingly and take out any segments/matches involving either of wrestlers.
All remaining six episodes of Shotgun will be released in shorter, edited form in July. New release dates will be decided on once we have had time to digest this situation.
