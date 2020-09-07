WWE Reportedly Edits wXw Show on WWE Network Due to #SpeakingOut Allegations

WWE has made a couple of edits to a wXW show that has been released on the WWE Network that look to be due to allegations made during the #SpeakingOut movement. The WON reports that wXw’s 2019 Toronto show, which was added to the Network in its independents section, does not have a Julian Pace vs. Daniel Makabe vs. Cima vs. Brent Banks match as well as an angle between David Starr and WALTER.

Allegations against Starr were the catalyst for the #SpeakingOut movement, when he was accused of sexual abuse and rape. Pace and Jay Skillet were released by wXw after the company investigated claims against the two made by students from the wXw Academy against him. wXw’s statement at the time read: