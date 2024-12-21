wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Ending NXT Level Up, Next Week’s Show Will Be The Last
December 21, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that next week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up will be the last one, as WWE has decided to cancel it. The announcement was made by Dante Chen on last night’s episode. The series will end so WWE can film material for their upcoming A&E series WWE LFG, along with other projects. The filming would take place instead of Level Up tapings. It’s possible that some of the “other projects” may be connected to the WWE ID program.
The lineup for the last episode of Level Up includes:
* Gauntlet Match: Dante Chen vs. Keanu Carver vs. Harlem Lewis vs. Kale Dixon
* Carlee Bright, Kendall Grey & Layla Diggs vs. Kali Armstrong, Lainey Reid & Wendy Choo
