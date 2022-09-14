wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bianca Belair Damage CTRL Raw Image CRedit: WWE

As previously reported, Monday’s episode of WWE RAW dropped against Monday Night Football, getting 1.7 million viewers and an 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic.

However, Fightful Select reports that the drop in numbers was expected by WWE, as it was the season opener of Monday Night Football. However, people in WWE expected the viewership to be much lower than it actually turned out to be.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading