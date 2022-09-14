wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW
September 14, 2022
As previously reported, Monday’s episode of WWE RAW dropped against Monday Night Football, getting 1.7 million viewers and an 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic.
However, Fightful Select reports that the drop in numbers was expected by WWE, as it was the season opener of Monday Night Football. However, people in WWE expected the viewership to be much lower than it actually turned out to be.
