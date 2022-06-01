WWE Reportedly Expected to Sign Bellator Star Valerie Loureda

WWE is looking to sign Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, the company is hoping to have Loureda, a fighter with a 3 – 1 professional MMA record, signed to the company and at the WWE Performance Center by mid-July.

Loureda is said to have made a great impression with officials in WWE and seems to be a “slam dunk” to sign. Bellator is said to have wanted to keep her on their roster; her deal with the MMA company would be on hold and resume if she was released from WWE.

Loureda did a week-long tryout at the PC recently and has been training with Gangrel, Neilo Costa and more since the time of WrestleMania. Several people at the PC said that they heard she did “very well” there.