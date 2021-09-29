WWE Reportedly Exploring Other Options For Documentary Releases

A new report notes that WWE is looking at other potential venues for the documentaries that they are currently waiting to release. As has been reported, WWE has had several documentaries that are complete, such as the Lex Lugar documentary and Superfan: the Story of Vladimir, plus others that are being worked on. However, with the exception of the Never Forget feature on the 9/11 episode of Smackdown, none have been released.

According to PWInsider, WWE is interested in exploring other avenues for releasing the specials and they may be shopped around to see if there is interest in putting them on other streaming or broadcast networks. There is no confirmation that such talks have actively taken place, but WWE is interested in the possibility.

The Never Forget documentary was released on Peacock and YouTube on the 10th.