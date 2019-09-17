WWE Reportedly Extends Jeff Hardy’s Contract

– Jeff Hardy’s contract with WWE will reportedly go longer than originally set due to injury. Fightful reports that WWE has extended Hardy’s contract for “at least” another year due to the injury he is currently out of action with. Hardy has been out since May due to the injury and is expected to be out until at least November, and possibly later.

Matt Hardy’s contract is currently up in early March, as the two had their original contract options exercised to bring them through March of 2020. WWE could extend his contract if he is out, though Fightful reports that according to several talent the decisions seem to be arbitrary and there is no clear criteria followed in which talent gets their contract extended when they’re out of action. As of now, Matt has not signed a new contract.