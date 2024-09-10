– Fightful Select reports that WWE filed a trademark for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Monday, September 9 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing description is related to apparel and reads as follows:

Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas

Saturday Night’s Main Event debuted as a series of television specials that ran on NBC throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. The series was revived in 2006 with five more specials that ran until 2008. WWE also later started running live events with Saturday Night’s Main Event branding in 2022.