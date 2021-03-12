wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Files Trademark Application For ‘Subculture’
WWE has filed a trademark for “Subculture,” according to a new report. Heel By Nature reports that the company filed a trademark application for the term on March 8th, listing it under the classification of entertainment services.
The purpose of the trademark is not yet known. The mark is described as follows:
International Class 041: Entertainment services,, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.
