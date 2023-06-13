WWE Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘NXT Gold Rush’

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark last week for the term NXT Gold Rush. The trademark was filed on June 9 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing had the following description:

Mark For: NXT GOLD RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.

The filing description indicates it will likely be the name of a related WWE NXT show. NXT previously held a Gold Rush tournament to crown the first NXT Champion back in 2012.