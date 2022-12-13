WWE Reportedly Files Trademark Hinting at King of the Ring Return

– WWWE has reportedly filed for a trademark hinting at a dual King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring event. According to PWInsider, WWE filed for a trademark with the USPTO on December 8 for the term, “WWE King and Queen of the Ring.” The trademark filing was under goods and services with the following description:

As previously reported, there were rumors last month about WWE reviving King of the Ring as a standalone event in 2023, with all the matches happening on the same night. Last year, WWE held the first Queen’s Crown tournament as well for the women’s division, which was held concurrently with the 2021 King of the Ring tournament. The finals for both tournaments took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has not yet announced the return of the King of the Ring or Queen’s Crown tournaments, or possibly holding King and Queen of the Ring tournaments next year.