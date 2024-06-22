– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark on the ring name for the recently debuted “Jacob Fatu,” who made his first WWE appearance last night on SmackDown. WWE filed an application for the trademark on the ring name yesterday (June 21) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It had the following description:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Fatu joined The Bloodline during last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which was held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show was broadcast live on FOX.