WWE Reportedly Files Trademark on Queen of the Ring

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark application for “Queen of the Ring” last week for multiple categories. The trademark application was filed on October 28 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings were followed for the following areas:

Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts. Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal; a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling.

WWE held the first Queen of the Ring tournament last year, with the finals being held at Crown Jewel 2021. There has recently been talk of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring returning as standalone events.